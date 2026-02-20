Allot Secure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Allot. AWS Network Firewall is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams managing mixed device environments across offices and remote workers should pick Allot Secure for its zero-touch deployment model, which eliminates the hardware footprint and operational overhead that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops. The modular architecture lets you start with network protection alone and layer endpoint defense later, scaling your investment with actual need rather than upfront CapEx. Skip this if you need deep application visibility or threat hunting capabilities; Allot prioritizes continuous filtering and policy enforcement over forensic depth, which works for perimeter defense but leaves detection gaps that larger SOCs would exploit.
AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.
CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
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Common questions about comparing Allot Secure vs AWS Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..
AWS Network Firewall: AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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