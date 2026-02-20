Allot Secure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Allot. AWS Firewall Manager is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams managing mixed device environments across offices and remote workers should pick Allot Secure for its zero-touch deployment model, which eliminates the hardware footprint and operational overhead that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops. The modular architecture lets you start with network protection alone and layer endpoint defense later, scaling your investment with actual need rather than upfront CapEx. Skip this if you need deep application visibility or threat hunting capabilities; Allot prioritizes continuous filtering and policy enforcement over forensic depth, which works for perimeter defense but leaves detection gaps that larger SOCs would exploit.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts and regions will get the most from AWS Firewall Manager because it eliminates the operational nightmare of applying firewall rules across dispersed infrastructure from a single console. It integrates directly with AWS WAF and Network Firewall, letting you enforce consistent policies across accounts without the sync delays that plague third-party SIEM-based approaches. Skip this if you need fine-grained threat intelligence feeds or egress filtering for on-premises traffic; Firewall Manager is AWS-native only and prioritizes policy consistency over advanced threat detection.
CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
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Common questions about comparing Allot Secure vs AWS Firewall Manager for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..
AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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