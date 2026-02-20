Albarius is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Albarius. AWS Firewall Manager is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall rule sprawl will get real value from Albarius because it actually reduces policy complexity instead of just auditing it. The ML-driven scanning catches redundant and conflicting rules across distributed firewalls, then automates remediation with one-click deployment and built-in approval workflows. Skip this if your firewall estate is small or static; the ROI only clicks when you're managing hundreds of policies across multiple devices and facing actual compliance pressure to document why each rule exists.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts and regions will get the most from AWS Firewall Manager because it eliminates the operational nightmare of applying firewall rules across dispersed infrastructure from a single console. It integrates directly with AWS WAF and Network Firewall, letting you enforce consistent policies across accounts without the sync delays that plague third-party SIEM-based approaches. Skip this if you need fine-grained threat intelligence feeds or egress filtering for on-premises traffic; Firewall Manager is AWS-native only and prioritizes policy consistency over advanced threat detection.
AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
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Common questions about comparing Albarius vs AWS Firewall Manager for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..
AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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