Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..

AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.