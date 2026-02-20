Allot Secure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Allot. Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams managing mixed device environments across offices and remote workers should pick Allot Secure for its zero-touch deployment model, which eliminates the hardware footprint and operational overhead that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops. The modular architecture lets you start with network protection alone and layer endpoint defense later, scaling your investment with actual need rather than upfront CapEx. Skip this if you need deep application visibility or threat hunting capabilities; Allot prioritizes continuous filtering and policy enforcement over forensic depth, which works for perimeter defense but leaves detection gaps that larger SOCs would exploit.
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Enterprise security teams consolidating network appliances into a single virtualized platform will benefit from AVX Series because it runs multiple vendor VMs,your existing FortiGate, WAF, and VPN stacks,on one box with hardware-accelerated SSL and guaranteed resource isolation through CPU pinning and NUMA boundaries. Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform with automated provisioning addresses the operational friction of managing sprawling physical appliances. This is not the tool for organizations needing cloud-native flexibility or those without substantial on-premises infrastructure investment; AVX is explicitly built for data center consolidation, not hybrid or multi-cloud architectures.
CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components.
Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions
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Common questions about comparing Allot Secure vs Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Allot Secure: CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Network-based threat protection and content filtering (NetworkSecure), CPE-based office traffic protection via lightweight agent (BusinessSecure), Device-level endpoint protection for remote workers (EndpointSecure)..
Array Networks AVX Series Network Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Network hyperconverged infrastructure for virtualizing network functions. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network function virtualization with dedicated resource allocation, Support for up to 64 virtual machines per platform, Hardware-accelerated SSL encryption..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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