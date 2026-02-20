Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure is a commercial network detection and response tool by Allot. BZAR is a free network detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ISPs and telecom carriers deploying residential broadband security should pick Allot HomeSecure for device fingerprinting and anomaly detection that requires zero customer configuration; the zero-touch CPE agent deployment and automatic device profiling eliminate the friction that kills adoption in consumer networks. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and device-level behavioral analysis (DE.CM coverage) means it catches compromised IoT devices before they pivot laterally, a real problem in homes where users won't update firmware or change default passwords. Skip this if you need deep packet inspection for encrypted traffic analysis or incident response automation beyond blocking; Allot prioritizes detection over remediation workflows.
Security teams already running Zeek will find BZAR's value in its ATT&CK-aligned detection logic without the licensing cost of commercial NDR platforms. The 622 GitHub stars and free deployment model mean you're getting detection tuning from practitioners who've actually hunted in Zeek logs. BZAR prioritizes detection over response; you'll need a separate workflow to act on the notices it raises, so it's a poor fit for teams expecting their NDR tool to handle investigation and containment.
CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
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Common questions about comparing Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure vs BZAR for your network detection and response needs.
Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure: CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI-based anomaly detection for connected device behavior, Device fingerprinting for automatic identification and profiling of home network devices, Web security and antivirus content inspection..
BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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