ISPs and telecom carriers deploying residential broadband security should pick Allot HomeSecure for device fingerprinting and anomaly detection that requires zero customer configuration; the zero-touch CPE agent deployment and automatic device profiling eliminate the friction that kills adoption in consumer networks. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and device-level behavioral analysis (DE.CM coverage) means it catches compromised IoT devices before they pivot laterally, a real problem in homes where users won't update firmware or change default passwords. Skip this if you need deep packet inspection for encrypted traffic analysis or incident response automation beyond blocking; Allot prioritizes detection over remediation workflows.