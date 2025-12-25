13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial network detection and response tool by 13 Layers. Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure is a commercial network detection and response tool by Allot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.
Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure
ISPs and telecom carriers deploying residential broadband security should pick Allot HomeSecure for device fingerprinting and anomaly detection that requires zero customer configuration; the zero-touch CPE agent deployment and automatic device profiling eliminate the friction that kills adoption in consumer networks. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and device-level behavioral analysis (DE.CM coverage) means it catches compromised IoT devices before they pivot laterally, a real problem in homes where users won't update firmware or change default passwords. Skip this if you need deep packet inspection for encrypted traffic analysis or incident response automation beyond blocking; Allot prioritizes detection over remediation workflows.
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure for your network detection and response needs.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..
Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure: CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI-based anomaly detection for connected device behavior, Device fingerprinting for automatic identification and profiling of home network devices, Web security and antivirus content inspection..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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