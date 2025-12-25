13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..

Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure: CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI-based anomaly detection for connected device behavior, Device fingerprinting for automatic identification and profiling of home network devices, Web security and antivirus content inspection..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.