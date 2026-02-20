Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

Allot HomeSecure / Allot Secure: CSP-delivered home network security for IoT and connected devices. built by Allot. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI-based anomaly detection for connected device behavior, Device fingerprinting for automatic identification and profiling of home network devices, Web security and antivirus content inspection..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.