Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification: Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Financial cyber risk quantification across all assets, Continuous calculation using live exposure and exploitability data, Integration of breach loss intelligence from external sources..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.