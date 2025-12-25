Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Risk Register is a commercial it risk management tool by Allgress. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by Balbix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams need a tool that actually tracks risk ownership across business units instead of letting remediation fall into gaps, and Allgress Risk Register does this through standardized workflows and cross-module escalation from compliance, incident, and vulnerability teams. The platform covers NIST GV.RM and GV.OV functions, meaning it forces you to document risk appetite upfront and feeds monitoring results back into strategy adjustments rather than becoming a static spreadsheet. Skip this if your organization treats risk registration as a one-time audit requirement; Allgress assumes continuous tracking and active ownership, which takes discipline to maintain.
Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification
Enterprise and mid-market security leaders who need to translate cyber risk into board-ready financial language should use Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification; it's the only tool that ties asset exposure directly to breach cost modeling and executive reporting on security ROI. The platform covers all three strategic risk management pillars in NIST CSF 2.0 (GV.RM, GV.OV, ID.RA), meaning it actually informs risk appetite decisions rather than just feeding compliance checklists. Skip this if your organization lacks the asset inventory discipline to feed the model, or if you're still mapping risk as "critical/high/medium" instead of dollar impact.
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Risk Register vs Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification for your it risk management needs.
Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..
Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification: Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Financial cyber risk quantification across all assets, Continuous calculation using live exposure and exploitability data, Integration of breach loss intelligence from external sources..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Risk Register differentiates with Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Financial cyber risk quantification across all assets, Continuous calculation using live exposure and exploitability data, Integration of breach loss intelligence from external sources.
Allgress Risk Register is developed by Allgress. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by Balbix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Risk Register and Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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