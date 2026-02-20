Apptega Risk Manager: GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams. built by Apptega. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register with sort, filter, and prioritization capabilities, Real-time risk scoring based on impact, likelihood, and response type, Visual dashboards and heat maps showing risk by severity, framework, or monetary impact..

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification: Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Financial cyber risk quantification across all assets, Continuous calculation using live exposure and exploitability data, Integration of breach loss intelligence from external sources..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.