Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apptega Risk Manager is a commercial it risk management tool by Apptega. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by Balbix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs and mid-market security teams managing risk across multiple client environments should choose Apptega Risk Manager for its multi-tenant architecture and real-time risk scoring that actually surfaces which risks matter most instead of treating them as a flat list. The platform covers the full NIST CSF 2.0 risk management cycle from strategy through assessment to continuous improvement, with built-in remediation tracking that keeps ownership visible across dispersed teams. Skip this if you need a risk tool that also handles threat modeling or supply chain risk scoring; Apptega is narrower and better because of it.
Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification
Enterprise and mid-market security leaders who need to translate cyber risk into board-ready financial language should use Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification; it's the only tool that ties asset exposure directly to breach cost modeling and executive reporting on security ROI. The platform covers all three strategic risk management pillars in NIST CSF 2.0 (GV.RM, GV.OV, ID.RA), meaning it actually informs risk appetite decisions rather than just feeding compliance checklists. Skip this if your organization lacks the asset inventory discipline to feed the model, or if you're still mapping risk as "critical/high/medium" instead of dollar impact.
GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams.
Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology.
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Common questions about comparing Apptega Risk Manager vs Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification for your it risk management needs.
Apptega Risk Manager: GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams. built by Apptega. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register with sort, filter, and prioritization capabilities, Real-time risk scoring based on impact, likelihood, and response type, Visual dashboards and heat maps showing risk by severity, framework, or monetary impact..
Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification: Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Financial cyber risk quantification across all assets, Continuous calculation using live exposure and exploitability data, Integration of breach loss intelligence from external sources..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apptega Risk Manager differentiates with Centralized risk register with sort, filter, and prioritization capabilities, Real-time risk scoring based on impact, likelihood, and response type, Visual dashboards and heat maps showing risk by severity, framework, or monetary impact. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Financial cyber risk quantification across all assets, Continuous calculation using live exposure and exploitability data, Integration of breach loss intelligence from external sources.
Apptega Risk Manager is developed by Apptega. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by Balbix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apptega Risk Manager and Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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