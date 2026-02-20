Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apomatix is a commercial it risk management tool by Apomatix. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by Balbix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB risk and compliance teams drowning in spreadsheets will find real value in Apomatix's asset-to-control linkage and automated treatment guidance, which cuts the manual busywork that kills GRC programs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's full risk management chain from GV.RM strategy through ID.RA assessment and ID.AM asset tracking, with built-in ISO 27001 and CIS 20 control testing that actually enforces rigor rather than just logging checkboxes. Skip this if you need deep third-party risk orchestration or if your organization is large enough to justify purpose-built tools for governance, risk, and audit as separate functions; Apomatix consolidates well for lean teams but doesn't scale into enterprise separation-of-duties complexity.
Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification
Enterprise and mid-market security leaders who need to translate cyber risk into board-ready financial language should use Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification; it's the only tool that ties asset exposure directly to breach cost modeling and executive reporting on security ROI. The platform covers all three strategic risk management pillars in NIST CSF 2.0 (GV.RM, GV.OV, ID.RA), meaning it actually informs risk appetite decisions rather than just feeding compliance checklists. Skip this if your organization lacks the asset inventory discipline to feed the model, or if you're still mapping risk as "critical/high/medium" instead of dollar impact.
Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.
Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apomatix vs Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification for your it risk management needs.
Apomatix: Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt. built by Apomatix. Core capabilities include Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance..
Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification: Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Financial cyber risk quantification across all assets, Continuous calculation using live exposure and exploitability data, Integration of breach loss intelligence from external sources..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apomatix differentiates with Risk identification, analysis, evaluation, and treatment workflows, Risk register with ownership assignment and maturity tracking, Automated risk treatment guidance. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Financial cyber risk quantification across all assets, Continuous calculation using live exposure and exploitability data, Integration of breach loss intelligence from external sources.
Apomatix is developed by Apomatix. Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by Balbix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apomatix and Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox