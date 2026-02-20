Carbide Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Carbide. Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies drowning in policy creation will move fastest with Carbide Policy Management because its AI drafting cuts weeks out of the compliance baseline, then gets validated by actual advisors before going live. The tool maps policies to SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS in a single pass, and employee acknowledgment logging doubles as audit evidence without separate tooling. Skip this if you need policy management integrated into a broader GRC platform; Carbide is deliberately narrow and won't replace your risk register or control assessments.
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
AI-assisted policy management with expert review and automated audit evidence.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
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Common questions about comparing Carbide Policy Management vs Gatekeeper Library for your policy management needs.
Carbide Policy Management: AI-assisted policy management with expert review and automated audit evidence. built by Carbide. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy drafting trained on SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS requirements, 20+ expert-curated policy templates pre-mapped to compliance frameworks, Automated compliance gap identification and control mapping..
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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