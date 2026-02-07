24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures: Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures. built by 24By7Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Development of information security policies and procedures, Development of data privacy policies and procedures, Evaluation of existing policies for adequacy and thoroughness..

Allgress Policy Management: Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy lifecycle management from definition to publishing, Version control and archiving for policy documents, Microsoft Word document importer with formatting preservation..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.