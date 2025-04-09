Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

LogicManager ERM Software: Enterprise risk management platform with AI-powered analytics and board reporting. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics AI-powered risk identification, Risk Maturity Model for corporate governance, Board-level reporting and KPI benchmarking..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.