Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. LogicManager ERM Software is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by LogicManager. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise risk leaders who need to connect scattered risk data across departments will find LogicManager's value in its Ripple Analytics engine, which surfaces hidden dependencies that spreadsheets and siloed assessments consistently miss. The platform maps NIST CSF 2.0 GV.RM and ID.RA functions directly into board-ready reports with fixed pricing and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, removing the usual vendor lock-in anxiety. This is not the tool for organizations that treat ERM as a compliance checkbox; LogicManager demands actual cross-functional buy-in to justify its cost, and implementation will expose how fragmented your current risk culture actually is.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
Enterprise risk management platform with AI-powered analytics and board reporting
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs LogicManager ERM Software for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
LogicManager ERM Software: Enterprise risk management platform with AI-powered analytics and board reporting. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics AI-powered risk identification, Risk Maturity Model for corporate governance, Board-level reporting and KPI benchmarking..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. LogicManager ERM Software differentiates with Risk Ripple Analytics AI-powered risk identification, Risk Maturity Model for corporate governance, Board-level reporting and KPI benchmarking.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. LogicManager ERM Software is developed by LogicManager. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and LogicManager ERM Software serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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