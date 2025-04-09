Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

LogicManager ERM Software: Enterprise risk management platform with AI-powered analytics and board reporting. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics AI-powered risk identification, Risk Maturity Model for corporate governance, Board-level reporting and KPI benchmarking..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.