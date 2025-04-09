Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. LogicManager ERM Software is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by LogicManager. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and enterprise risk leaders who need to connect scattered risk data across departments will find LogicManager's value in its Ripple Analytics engine, which surfaces hidden dependencies that spreadsheets and siloed assessments consistently miss. The platform maps NIST CSF 2.0 GV.RM and ID.RA functions directly into board-ready reports with fixed pricing and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, removing the usual vendor lock-in anxiety. This is not the tool for organizations that treat ERM as a compliance checkbox; LogicManager demands actual cross-functional buy-in to justify its cost, and implementation will expose how fragmented your current risk culture actually is.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Enterprise risk management platform with AI-powered analytics and board reporting
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs LogicManager ERM Software for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
LogicManager ERM Software: Enterprise risk management platform with AI-powered analytics and board reporting. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics AI-powered risk identification, Risk Maturity Model for corporate governance, Board-level reporting and KPI benchmarking..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. LogicManager ERM Software differentiates with Risk Ripple Analytics AI-powered risk identification, Risk Maturity Model for corporate governance, Board-level reporting and KPI benchmarking.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. LogicManager ERM Software is developed by LogicManager. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and LogicManager ERM Software serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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