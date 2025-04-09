Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by LogicManager. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams will get the most from LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software if risk assessment standardization across departments is your bottleneck; the Risk Ripple Analytics engine actually connects siloed risks instead of leaving them as isolated line items. The platform covers GV.RM and ID.RA functions directly, meaning you can operationalize risk appetite statements and feed assessment results back into strategy without manual reconciliation. Skip this if your primary need is third-party risk quantification or if you're still in the "collect spreadsheets" phase and don't have the governance discipline to use a centralized taxonomy.
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Allgress GRC Solutions vs LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software: Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress GRC Solutions differentiates with Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software differentiates with Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection.
Allgress GRC Solutions is developed by Allgress. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is developed by LogicManager. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress GRC Solutions and LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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