Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software: Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.