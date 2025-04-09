Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by LogicManager. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams will get the most from LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software if risk assessment standardization across departments is your bottleneck; the Risk Ripple Analytics engine actually connects siloed risks instead of leaving them as isolated line items. The platform covers GV.RM and ID.RA functions directly, meaning you can operationalize risk appetite statements and feed assessment results back into strategy without manual reconciliation. Skip this if your primary need is third-party risk quantification or if you're still in the "collect spreadsheets" phase and don't have the governance discipline to use a centralized taxonomy.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software: Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software differentiates with Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is developed by LogicManager. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox