Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software: Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.