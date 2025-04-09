Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by LogicManager. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams will get the most from LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software if risk assessment standardization across departments is your bottleneck; the Risk Ripple Analytics engine actually connects siloed risks instead of leaving them as isolated line items. The platform covers GV.RM and ID.RA functions directly, meaning you can operationalize risk appetite statements and feed assessment results back into strategy without manual reconciliation. Skip this if your primary need is third-party risk quantification or if you're still in the "collect spreadsheets" phase and don't have the governance discipline to use a centralized taxonomy.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software: Cloud-based ERM platform for risk identification, assessment, mitigation & monitoring. built by LogicManager. Core capabilities include Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software differentiates with Risk Ripple Analytics for AI-powered risk insights and connections, Risk identification with centralized industry-specific risk libraries, Configurable risk assessment criteria for standardized data collection.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software is developed by LogicManager. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and LogicManager Enterprise Risk Management Software serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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