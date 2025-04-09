Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

FortifyData Cyber GRC: Cyber GRC platform for automating risk, compliance, and audit processes. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automated and manual risk assessments, Continuous compliance monitoring, Auto-validated responses for technical controls..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.