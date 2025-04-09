Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

FortifyData Cyber GRC: Cyber GRC platform for automating risk, compliance, and audit processes. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automated and manual risk assessments, Continuous compliance monitoring, Auto-validated responses for technical controls..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.