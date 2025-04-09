6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

FortifyData Cyber GRC: Cyber GRC platform for automating risk, compliance, and audit processes. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automated and manual risk assessments, Continuous compliance monitoring, Auto-validated responses for technical controls..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.