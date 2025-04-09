Allgress GRC Solutions is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Allgress. Archer Evolv™ is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Archer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple frameworks and vendors will get the most from Allgress GRC Solutions because it handles third-party risk assessment and FedRAMP/ATO tracking in ways that actually reduce the manual spreadsheet work most GRC tools just shuffle around. The NIST Govern function coverage is solid across organizational context, policy, and supply chain risk, reflecting a platform built for regulated environments rather bolted on later. Skip this if you're a small team needing lightweight policy management or if you expect built-out incident response workflows; Allgress treats incident management as lightweight data capture, not investigation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling regulatory obligations across multiple jurisdictions should start with Archer Evolv for its horizon scanning that catches regulatory changes before they hit your compliance calendar. The platform covers six distinct risk domains,operational, enterprise, IT, third-party, and resilience,and ties risk exposure directly to financial impact through quantitative modeling, which means your board conversations shift from "we have risks" to "this costs us $2M in exposure." The tradeoff: Archer Evolv prioritizes governance and risk quantification over incident response orchestration, so teams expecting real-time alert triage and playbook automation should look elsewhere.
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
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Common questions about comparing Allgress GRC Solutions vs Archer Evolv™ for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..
Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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