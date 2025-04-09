Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Archer Evolv™ is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Archer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling regulatory obligations across multiple jurisdictions should start with Archer Evolv for its horizon scanning that catches regulatory changes before they hit your compliance calendar. The platform covers six distinct risk domains,operational, enterprise, IT, third-party, and resilience,and ties risk exposure directly to financial impact through quantitative modeling, which means your board conversations shift from "we have risks" to "this costs us $2M in exposure." The tradeoff: Archer Evolv prioritizes governance and risk quantification over incident response orchestration, so teams expecting real-time alert triage and playbook automation should look elsewhere.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Archer Evolv™ for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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