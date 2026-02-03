Alice WonderSuite: Unified platform for testing, protecting, and governing GenAI and Agentic systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-deployment adversarial testing and red-teaming, Real-time adaptive guardrails for live AI applications, Production threat and drift detection..

Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.