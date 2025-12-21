Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.