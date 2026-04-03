Aether AI: AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities. built by Aether AI. Core capabilities include Continuous automated attack surface testing across internal and external vectors, AI agent-based adversarial simulation, Full-spectrum multi-vector attack coverage..

Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.