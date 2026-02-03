Alice WonderFence: Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of unsafe prompts and outputs, Adaptive guardrails with proprietary fine-tuning, Multimodal detection for text, image, audio, and video..

CloudMatos Prompt Firewall: Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt validation and sanitization, Response scrubbing and data redaction, Real-time threat detection with jailbreak signatures..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.