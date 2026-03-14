Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Alice WonderFence: Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of unsafe prompts and outputs, Adaptive guardrails with proprietary fine-tuning, Multimodal detection for text, image, audio, and video..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.