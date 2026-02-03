Alice WonderCheck: Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated adversarial testing for GenAI and agentic systems, Multi-modal testing across text, image, audio, and video, CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous testing..

Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.