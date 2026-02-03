Alice WonderCheck: Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated adversarial testing for GenAI and agentic systems, Multi-modal testing across text, image, audio, and video, CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous testing..

Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.