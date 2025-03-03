Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)
Enterprise security and infrastructure teams managing APIs across hybrid deployments should prioritize F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform for its single policy engine that eliminates the sprawl of managing WAF rules separately in cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The platform's programmable data planes and centralized analytics span PR.PS and PR.IR coverage, meaning you're not choosing between delivery performance and security posture. Skip this if your organization runs primarily SaaS applications with minimal API exposure; you'll pay for orchestration capabilities you don't need.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP): Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB, Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) integrates with F5 BIG-IP, F5 NGINX, NVIDIA. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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