Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Quantum Industries High Speed QKD System: Hardware QKD system for quantum-secure cryptographic key distribution. built by Quantum Industries. Core capabilities include High-speed quantum key generation, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over optical links, Quantum-safe cryptographic key exchange..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.