Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module
Teams managing cryptographic keys and sensitive payments on Alibaba Cloud infrastructure need Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module because it lets you keep key generation and storage in your own hands instead of delegating to a managed service. FIPS 140-3 validation and support for both China SCA and NIST standards cover regulatory requirements across geographies, while dedicated HSM deployment guarantees isolation if you're handling financial or identity data at scale. Skip this if your workloads are primarily on AWS or Google Cloud; the tight integration with Alibaba Cloud services makes it a regional play, not a multi-cloud option.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) differentiates with Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs. Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module differentiates with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) integrates with Alibaba Cloud ECS (Elastic Compute Service), Alibaba Cloud RDS (ApsaraDB RDS), Alibaba Cloud OSS (Object Storage Service), Alibaba Cloud NAS, Alibaba Cloud MaxCompute and 4 more. Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module integrates with Alibaba Cloud ECS, Alibaba Cloud RDS, Alibaba Cloud WAF, Alibaba Cloud KMS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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