Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.