Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is a commercial key management tool by Akeyless Security. Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing encryption keys across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK valuable for eliminating key sprawl without surrendering control to hyperscaler KMS services. The platform's automated rotation, centralized audit trails, and NIST PR.AA and PR.DS alignment mean you're not just centralizing key management; you're building a control plane that actually shows you who accessed what and when. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud and lacks the compliance pressure that makes BYOK economics work, or if you need the KMS to also handle application secrets and database credentials in one system.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK vs Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) for your key management needs.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK: Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys..
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK differentiates with Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys. Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) differentiates with Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is developed by Akeyless Security. Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK and Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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