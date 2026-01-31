Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK: Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys..

Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.