Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..

Fortanix Confidential Computing: Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.