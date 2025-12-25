Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Fortanix Confidential Computing is a commercial confidential computing tool by Fortanix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Fortanix Confidential Computing
Enterprise security teams protecting sensitive computation on untrusted infrastructure need Fortanix Confidential Computing because it encrypts data while it's actively processing, not just in transit or at rest. Intel SGX and AMD SEV support across major cloud providers means you're getting hardware-backed isolation that the OS and hypervisor can't breach, directly strengthening PR.DS and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include a compromised cloud provider or if you're managing workloads that can't be refactored for enclave execution; Fortanix demands architectural changes, not just a policy checkbox.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs Fortanix Confidential Computing for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
Fortanix Confidential Computing: Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) differentiates with Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs. Fortanix Confidential Computing differentiates with Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Fortanix Confidential Computing is developed by Fortanix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and Fortanix Confidential Computing serve similar Key Management use cases: both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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