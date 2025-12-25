Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Fortanix Confidential Computing is a commercial confidential computing tool by Fortanix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module
Teams managing cryptographic keys and sensitive payments on Alibaba Cloud infrastructure need Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module because it lets you keep key generation and storage in your own hands instead of delegating to a managed service. FIPS 140-3 validation and support for both China SCA and NIST standards cover regulatory requirements across geographies, while dedicated HSM deployment guarantees isolation if you're handling financial or identity data at scale. Skip this if your workloads are primarily on AWS or Google Cloud; the tight integration with Alibaba Cloud services makes it a regional play, not a multi-cloud option.
Fortanix Confidential Computing
Enterprise security teams protecting sensitive computation on untrusted infrastructure need Fortanix Confidential Computing because it encrypts data while it's actively processing, not just in transit or at rest. Intel SGX and AMD SEV support across major cloud providers means you're getting hardware-backed isolation that the OS and hypervisor can't breach, directly strengthening PR.DS and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include a compromised cloud provider or if you're managing workloads that can't be refactored for enclave execution; Fortanix demands architectural changes, not just a policy checkbox.
Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud.
Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module vs Fortanix Confidential Computing for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..
Fortanix Confidential Computing: Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module differentiates with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties. Fortanix Confidential Computing differentiates with Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Fortanix Confidential Computing is developed by Fortanix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module and Fortanix Confidential Computing serve similar Key Management use cases: both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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