Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..

Fortanix Confidential Computing: Platform for encrypting data in use via confidential computing TEEs. built by Fortanix. Core capabilities include Runtime encryption for data in use, Hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs), Intel SGX and AMD SEV support..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.