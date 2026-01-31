Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..

AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.