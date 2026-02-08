AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

AliasPath: Use AI on sensitive data without exposing the real data to the model. built by AliasPath..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.