ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser: ALEAPP is a Python-based forensic tool for parsing Android logs, events, and protobuf data with both CLI and GUI interfaces..

AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK): A Python-based modular incident response tool for AWS environments that enables automated security actions across EC2, IAM, VPC, and other AWS resources..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.