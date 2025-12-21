AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스: Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Incident root cause analysis, Attack timeline reconstruction, Damage scope assessment..

ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser: ALEAPP is a Python-based forensic tool for parsing Android logs, events, and protobuf data with both CLI and GUI interfaces..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.