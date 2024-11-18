Akto Secure AI Usage is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Akto. Check Point Lakera is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Lakera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling employee AI tool adoption will get the most from Akto Secure AI Usage because it actually catches agentic assets and MCP servers running on endpoints, not just ChatGPT in a browser tab. The endpoint agent monitors across 80+ connectors with real-time interception of unsafe interactions, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions where most AI monitoring solutions stop at shallow SaaS discovery. Skip this if you're looking for a data loss prevention tool that happens to watch AI; Akto is built around the assumption that your AI risk sits at the endpoint, and that architectural choice limits its value for teams primarily concerned with SaaS AI compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera because prompt injection and jailbreak attacks require runtime detection that traditional application firewalls can't see. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, monitoring, and incident analysis, with real-time threat response built into the firewall rather than bolted on after the fact. Skip this if your organization is still in pilot mode with a single LLM; Lakera's policy customization and centralized dashboard assume you're operationalizing multiple AI workloads at scale.
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
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Common questions about comparing Akto Secure AI Usage vs Check Point Lakera for your ai threat detection needs.
Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..
Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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