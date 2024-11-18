Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..

Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.