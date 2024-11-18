Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..

Backslash Vibe Coding: AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems. built by Backslash. Core capabilities include Vibe coding dashboard for AI development ecosystem visibility, MCP server security analysis and vetting, AI agent and IDE hardening with configuration monitoring..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.