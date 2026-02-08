AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Backslash Vibe Coding: AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems. built by Backslash. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Vibe coding dashboard for AI development ecosystem visibility, MCP server security analysis and vetting, AI agent and IDE hardening with configuration monitoring..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.