Akto Secure AI Usage is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Akto. Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling employee AI tool adoption will get the most from Akto Secure AI Usage because it actually catches agentic assets and MCP servers running on endpoints, not just ChatGPT in a browser tab. The endpoint agent monitors across 80+ connectors with real-time interception of unsafe interactions, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions where most AI monitoring solutions stop at shallow SaaS discovery. Skip this if you're looking for a data loss prevention tool that happens to watch AI; Akto is built around the assumption that your AI risk sits at the endpoint, and that architectural choice limits its value for teams primarily concerned with SaaS AI compliance.
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
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Common questions about comparing Akto Secure AI Usage vs Astrix Agentic AI Security for your ai threat detection needs.
Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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