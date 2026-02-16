Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.