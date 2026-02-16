Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs Astrix Agentic AI Security for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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