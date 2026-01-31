Akeyless Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Akeyless Security. Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO is a commercial password management tool by Cerby. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing secrets across distributed infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Password Manager, specifically its Distributed Fragments Cryptography design that eliminates single points of compromise in credential storage. The zero-knowledge architecture and centralized audit logging directly address PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the access controls and data visibility auditors expect without vendor-held master keys. Skip this if your team needs a lightweight, single-user password vault; Akeyless is built for teams enforcing policy at scale, not individuals.
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO
Security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates with legacy apps that lack SAML or OIDC support should pick Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO to eliminate manual credential hygiene without ripping out existing workflows. The platform automates password rotation, MFA enrollment, and session termination across non-standard applications while preserving your identity provider integration, addressing a real gap in NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA coverage for organizations stuck between modern IAM and older tooling. Skip this if your stack is already SAML-native or if you need deep privileged access management for infrastructure; Cerby solves the SaaS credential problem, not PAM.
Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features
Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Password Manager vs Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO for your password management needs.
Akeyless Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features. built by Akeyless Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) encryption, Zero-knowledge architecture, Role-based access control (RBAC)..
Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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