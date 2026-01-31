1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Akeyless Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Akeyless Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing secrets across distributed infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Password Manager, specifically its Distributed Fragments Cryptography design that eliminates single points of compromise in credential storage. The zero-knowledge architecture and centralized audit logging directly address PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the access controls and data visibility auditors expect without vendor-held master keys. Skip this if your team needs a lightweight, single-user password vault; Akeyless is built for teams enforcing policy at scale, not individuals.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs Akeyless Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
Akeyless Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features. built by Akeyless Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) encryption, Zero-knowledge architecture, Role-based access control (RBAC)..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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