1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Akeyless Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features. built by Akeyless Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) encryption, Zero-knowledge architecture, Role-based access control (RBAC)..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.