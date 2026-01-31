1Password Passkeys is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Akeyless Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Akeyless Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and SMBs ready to ditch passwords will find 1Password Passkeys the fastest path to phishing-resistant authentication without rebuilding identity infrastructure. Passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android means users stay productive while biometric unlock eliminates the friction that kills adoption. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing directory services or passwordless MFA for legacy apps; 1Password Passkeys works best for greenfield deployments and teams comfortable standardizing on new authentication workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing secrets across distributed infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Password Manager, specifically its Distributed Fragments Cryptography design that eliminates single points of compromise in credential storage. The zero-knowledge architecture and centralized audit logging directly address PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the access controls and data visibility auditors expect without vendor-held master keys. Skip this if your team needs a lightweight, single-user password vault; Akeyless is built for teams enforcing policy at scale, not individuals.
Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities
Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Passkeys vs Akeyless Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..
Akeyless Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features. built by Akeyless Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) encryption, Zero-knowledge architecture, Role-based access control (RBAC)..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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