Akeyless Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Akeyless Security. Bitwarden Enterprise is a commercial password management tool by Bitwarden. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing secrets across distributed infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Password Manager, specifically its Distributed Fragments Cryptography design that eliminates single points of compromise in credential storage. The zero-knowledge architecture and centralized audit logging directly address PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the access controls and data visibility auditors expect without vendor-held master keys. Skip this if your team needs a lightweight, single-user password vault; Akeyless is built for teams enforcing policy at scale, not individuals.
Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features
Enterprise password manager with E2E encryption, SSO, directory sync & self-host.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Password Manager vs Bitwarden Enterprise for your password management needs.
Akeyless Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features. built by Akeyless Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) encryption, Zero-knowledge architecture, Role-based access control (RBAC)..
Bitwarden Enterprise: Enterprise password manager with E2E encryption, SSO, directory sync & self-host. built by Bitwarden. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted credential vault, Centralized credential lifecycle management, Enterprise policy enforcement..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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