1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

Bitwarden Enterprise: Enterprise password manager with E2E encryption, SSO, directory sync & self-host. built by Bitwarden. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted credential vault, Centralized credential lifecycle management, Enterprise policy enforcement..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.